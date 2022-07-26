Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
"My biggest regret was leaving music" Uche Maduagwu writes as he shares music video he recorded years back
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Uche Maduagwu has revealed that he was once a musician and he shared one of his music videos with his fans.
The video, titled Ping Me, sees the actor attempting to woo a beautiful wom
16 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
More Picks
1
Terrorists Attack Soldiers Providing Security To Presidential Villa In Abuja -
The Trent,
12 hours ago
2
My political journey has always been miracle, I’m waiting for bigger one in 2023 – Obi replies Atiku -
Within Nigeria,
20 hours ago
3
Enugu big girl and popular wig seller arrested by NDLEA for drug trafficking after being nabbed at a Nigerian airport with cocaine (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
4
LISTEN: Tems, Amaarae Features on 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Prologue EP -
Not Just OK,
15 hours ago
5
Residents in fear as explosion rocks Kogi govt office complex -
Legit,
8 hours ago
6
"My biggest regret was leaving music" Uche Maduagwu writes as he shares music video he recorded years back -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
7
Insecurity: Buhari May Not Escape Being Kidnapped – Buba Galadima -
Information Nigeria,
7 hours ago
8
Terrorists are assembling weapons to attack Buhari's home state ' NSCDC -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
9
Why I stopped supporting Peter Obi – Deji Adeyanju -
Daily Post,
16 hours ago
10
BBNaija: Amaka and Phyna almost go physical while engaging in heated argument over winning strategy (videos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
