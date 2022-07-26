Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


BBNaija: Eloswag emerges 1st HOH as Bella receives punishment for being the tail
Legit  - The BBNaija Level-up housemates had their first HOH games and Eloswag beat the others to emerge winner. Bella ended up being the tail. Read more on Legit.ng

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

#BigBrotherNaija: Bella becomes first tail of the house Big Brother had announced before the arena games that housemates with the worst performance will be given the title Tail of the House. Vanguard News:
#BigBrotherNaija: Bella becomes first tail of the house Big Brother had announced before the arena games that housemates with the worst performance will be given the title Tail of the House.
Bella reading the Tail of the House letter. Bella Naija:
Bella reading the Tail of the House letter.
#BBNAIJA Bella’s punishment for being the tail of the house 😩⁣ Not Just OK:
#BBNAIJA Bella’s punishment for being the tail of the house 😩⁣
Bella is the First Tail of the House #BBNaija #BBNaijaLevelUp #BBNaija7 Gist Reel:
Bella is the First Tail of the House #BBNaija #BBNaijaLevelUp #BBNaija7


   More Picks
1 Enugu big girl and popular wig seller arrested by NDLEA for drug trafficking after being nabbed at a Nigerian airport with cocaine (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
2 "My biggest regret was leaving music" Uche Maduagwu writes as he shares music video he recorded years back - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
3 BBNaija: Amaka and Phyna almost go physical while engaging in heated argument over winning strategy (videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
4 'Proposed ban on donkey slaughtering will render 3 million Nigerians unemployed' - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
5 CVR: INEC insists on July 31 deadlines, says double registration invalid - Vanguard News, 24 hours ago
6 Buhari Appoints Biu As Acting Corps Marshal Of Road Agency, FRSC - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
7 Northern Governors commiserate with Court of Appeal's president over son's death - Nigerian Tribune, 22 hours ago
8 Peter Obi to supporters: Allow me respond to any presidential candidate who talks about me - The Cable, 24 hours ago
9 UTME: JAMB Fixes August 6 for Mop-up Examinations Kuni Tyessi in Abuja The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has fixed Saturday, August 6, 2022, for its mop-up Unified Tertiary Matricul - This Day, 6 hours ago
10 Alleged fake bishops at Shettima’s unveiling kick, present proofs of ordination - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info