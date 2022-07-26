Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Pogba out of Juventus' preseason tour, to miss start of Serie A season
Daily Post
- Juventus midfielder, Paul Pogba has been forced to miss their pre-season tour because of a knee problem.
18 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
Pogba out of Juventus’ pre-season tour after knee injury
Complete Sports:
Pogba Set To Be Out For Two Months With Knee Injury
Independent:
Pogba To Miss Next Leg Of Juventus’ Pre-season Tour After Knee Injury
Daily Nigerian:
Pogba out of Juventus’ pre-season tour after knee injury
The Street Journal:
Pogba Out Of Juventus’ Pre-Season Tour After Knee Injury
News Verge:
Pogba out of Juventus’ pre-season tour after knee injury — NEWSVERGE
Kemi Filani Blog:
Paul Pogba: Juventus star to undergo surgery after suffering injury - Kemi Filani News
More Picks
1
Terrorists Attack Soldiers Providing Security To Presidential Villa In Abuja -
The Trent,
12 hours ago
2
My political journey has always been miracle, I’m waiting for bigger one in 2023 – Obi replies Atiku -
Within Nigeria,
20 hours ago
3
Enugu big girl and popular wig seller arrested by NDLEA for drug trafficking after being nabbed at a Nigerian airport with cocaine (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
4
LISTEN: Tems, Amaarae Features on 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Prologue EP -
Not Just OK,
15 hours ago
5
Residents in fear as explosion rocks Kogi govt office complex -
Legit,
8 hours ago
6
"My biggest regret was leaving music" Uche Maduagwu writes as he shares music video he recorded years back -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
7
Insecurity: Buhari May Not Escape Being Kidnapped – Buba Galadima -
Information Nigeria,
7 hours ago
8
Terrorists are assembling weapons to attack Buhari's home state ' NSCDC -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
9
Why I stopped supporting Peter Obi – Deji Adeyanju -
Daily Post,
16 hours ago
10
BBNaija: Amaka and Phyna almost go physical while engaging in heated argument over winning strategy (videos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
