Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


My political journey has always been miracle, I’m waiting for bigger one in 2023 – Obi replies Atiku
News photo Within Nigeria  - The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has told his counterpart in the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, that his political

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

I Legit:
I'm hopeful of another miracle to become Nigeria's president - Obi tells Atiku
2023: Peter Obi clears air on working for Atiku Abubakar Daily Post:
2023: Peter Obi clears air on working for Atiku Abubakar
I am not considering supporting Atiku for President. I want to win. Nigerian Tribune:
I am not considering supporting Atiku for President. I want to win.
Why I can The Punch:
Why I can't work with Atiku - Peter Obi
2023: Miracle Is At The Root Of Our Faith, Peter Obi Replies Atiku Channels Television:
2023: Miracle Is At The Root Of Our Faith, Peter Obi Replies Atiku
Obi Replies Atiku: I Look Forward To Completing My Political Journey Of Miracles In 2023 Naija Loaded:
Obi Replies Atiku: I Look Forward To Completing My Political Journey Of Miracles In 2023
Obi Replies Atiku: I Look Forward To Completing My Political Journey Of Miracles In 2023 Information Nigeria:
Obi Replies Atiku: I Look Forward To Completing My Political Journey Of Miracles In 2023
My political journey has always been miracle, I’m waiting for bigger one in 2023 – Obi to Atiku Nigerian Eye:
My political journey has always been miracle, I’m waiting for bigger one in 2023 – Obi to Atiku
Why I didn’t inform Atiku before leaving PDP for LP – Peter Obi The Street Journal:
Why I didn’t inform Atiku before leaving PDP for LP – Peter Obi
Why I Didn Naija News:
Why I Didn't Tell Atiku I Was Leaving PDP - Obi
2023 Presidency: Amaechi Declares Full Support For Peter Obi Abuja Press:
2023 Presidency: Amaechi Declares Full Support For Peter Obi
Obi recounts miracles in his political journey, tells Atiku to expect bigger one in 2023 - Kemi Filani News Kemi Filani Blog:
Obi recounts miracles in his political journey, tells Atiku to expect bigger one in 2023 - Kemi Filani News


   More Picks
1 Terrorists Attack Soldiers Providing Security To Presidential Villa In Abuja - The Trent, 12 hours ago
2 My political journey has always been miracle, I’m waiting for bigger one in 2023 – Obi replies Atiku - Within Nigeria, 20 hours ago
3 Enugu big girl and popular wig seller arrested by NDLEA for drug trafficking after being nabbed at a Nigerian airport with cocaine (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
4 LISTEN: Tems, Amaarae Features on 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Prologue EP - Not Just OK, 15 hours ago
5 Residents in fear as explosion rocks Kogi govt office complex - Legit, 8 hours ago
6 "My biggest regret was leaving music" Uche Maduagwu writes as he shares music video he recorded years back - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
7 Insecurity: Buhari May Not Escape Being Kidnapped – Buba Galadima - Information Nigeria, 7 hours ago
8 Terrorists are assembling weapons to attack Buhari's home state ' NSCDC - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
9 Why I stopped supporting Peter Obi – Deji Adeyanju - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
10 BBNaija: Amaka and Phyna almost go physical while engaging in heated argument over winning strategy (videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info