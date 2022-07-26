Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


INEC gives reason for omission of Labour Party governorship candidate, others in Ogun
Ripples Nigeria  - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has explained why the name of the Labour Party’s governorship candidate in Ogun was missing from the list of candidates cleared for the 2023 elections.

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Labour Party missing as INEC lists 13 guber candidates in Ogun Daily Post:
Labour Party missing as INEC lists 13 guber candidates in Ogun
INEC omits Labour Party on Ogun candidates The Punch:
INEC omits Labour Party on Ogun candidates' list
Labour Party Missing As INEC Lists 13 Guber Candidates In Ogun | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
Labour Party Missing As INEC Lists 13 Guber Candidates In Ogun | Ladun Liadi's Blog
2023: Labour Party Missing As INEC Confirms 13 Guber Candidates In Ogun Naija News:
2023: Labour Party Missing As INEC Confirms 13 Guber Candidates In Ogun
INEC omits Labour Party on Ogun candidates’ list Within Nigeria:
INEC omits Labour Party on Ogun candidates’ list


   More Picks
1 Enugu big girl and popular wig seller arrested by NDLEA for drug trafficking after being nabbed at a Nigerian airport with cocaine (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
2 "My biggest regret was leaving music" Uche Maduagwu writes as he shares music video he recorded years back - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
3 BBNaija: Amaka and Phyna almost go physical while engaging in heated argument over winning strategy (videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
4 'Proposed ban on donkey slaughtering will render 3 million Nigerians unemployed' - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
5 CVR: INEC insists on July 31 deadlines, says double registration invalid - Vanguard News, 24 hours ago
6 Buhari Appoints Biu As Acting Corps Marshal Of Road Agency, FRSC - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
7 Northern Governors commiserate with Court of Appeal's president over son's death - Nigerian Tribune, 22 hours ago
8 Peter Obi to supporters: Allow me respond to any presidential candidate who talks about me - The Cable, 24 hours ago
9 UTME: JAMB Fixes August 6 for Mop-up Examinations Kuni Tyessi in Abuja The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has fixed Saturday, August 6, 2022, for its mop-up Unified Tertiary Matricul - This Day, 6 hours ago
10 Alleged fake bishops at Shettima’s unveiling kick, present proofs of ordination - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info