Annie Idibia trends on Twitter as she's dragged for her comment supporting Solomon Buchi's controversial post

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Enugu big girl and popular wig seller arrested by NDLEA for drug trafficking after being nabbed at a Nigerian airport with cocaine (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
|
2
|
"My biggest regret was leaving music" Uche Maduagwu writes as he shares music video he recorded years back - Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
|
3
|
BBNaija: Amaka and Phyna almost go physical while engaging in heated argument over winning strategy (videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
|
4
|
'Proposed ban on donkey slaughtering will render 3 million Nigerians unemployed' - Vanguard News,
18 hours ago
|
5
|
CVR: INEC insists on July 31 deadlines, says double registration invalid - Vanguard News,
24 hours ago
|
6
|
Buhari Appoints Biu As Acting Corps Marshal Of Road Agency, FRSC - Sahara Reporters,
23 hours ago
|
7
|
Northern Governors commiserate with Court of Appeal's president over son's death - Nigerian Tribune,
22 hours ago
|
8
|
Peter Obi to supporters: Allow me respond to any presidential candidate who talks about me - The Cable,
24 hours ago
|
9
|
UTME: JAMB Fixes August 6 for Mop-up Examinations Kuni Tyessi in Abuja
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has fixed Saturday, August 6, 2022, for its mop-up Unified Tertiary Matricul - This Day,
6 hours ago
|
10
|
Alleged fake bishops at Shettima’s unveiling kick, present proofs of ordination - Vanguard News,
19 hours ago