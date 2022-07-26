Release Nnamdi Kanu, Igboho, I May Become Freedom Fighter After Office – Gov Ortom Information Nigeria - Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has given reasons for calling for the release of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, and Sunday Igboho, Yoruba Nation agitator while in the United States, US. Ortom said he called for the ...



News Credibility Score: 94%