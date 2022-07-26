Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Release Nnamdi Kanu, Igboho, I May Become Freedom Fighter After Office – Gov Ortom
Information Nigeria  - Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has given reasons for calling for the release of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, and Sunday Igboho, Yoruba Nation agitator while in the United States, US. Ortom said he called for the ...

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

Release Nnamdi Kanu, Igboho, I May Become Freedom Fighter After Office – Gov Ortom Naija Loaded:
Release Nnamdi Kanu, Igboho, I May Become Freedom Fighter After Office – Gov Ortom
Ortom: Why I called for release of Kanu, Igboho – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
Ortom: Why I called for release of Kanu, Igboho – The Sun Nigeria
Kanu, Igboho: Governor Ortom Says He May Become A Freedom Fighter After His Tenure The Trent:
Kanu, Igboho: Governor Ortom Says He May Become A Freedom Fighter After His Tenure
Release Nnamdi Kanu, Igboho, I may become freedom fighter after office – Gov Ortom Nigerian Eye:
Release Nnamdi Kanu, Igboho, I may become freedom fighter after office – Gov Ortom
‘No government in Nigeria’ – Ortom speaks on insecurity, calls for release of Nnamdi Kanu, Sunday Igboho Tunde Ednut:
‘No government in Nigeria’ – Ortom speaks on insecurity, calls for release of Nnamdi Kanu, Sunday Igboho
Within Nigeria:
'No government in Nigeria' - Ortom speaks on insecurity, calls for release of Nnamdi Kanu, Sunday Igboho


   More Picks
1 Enugu big girl and popular wig seller arrested by NDLEA for drug trafficking after being nabbed at a Nigerian airport with cocaine (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
2 "My biggest regret was leaving music" Uche Maduagwu writes as he shares music video he recorded years back - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
3 BBNaija: Amaka and Phyna almost go physical while engaging in heated argument over winning strategy (videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
4 'Proposed ban on donkey slaughtering will render 3 million Nigerians unemployed' - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
5 CVR: INEC insists on July 31 deadlines, says double registration invalid - Vanguard News, 24 hours ago
6 Buhari Appoints Biu As Acting Corps Marshal Of Road Agency, FRSC - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
7 Northern Governors commiserate with Court of Appeal's president over son's death - Nigerian Tribune, 22 hours ago
8 Peter Obi to supporters: Allow me respond to any presidential candidate who talks about me - The Cable, 24 hours ago
9 UTME: JAMB Fixes August 6 for Mop-up Examinations Kuni Tyessi in Abuja The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has fixed Saturday, August 6, 2022, for its mop-up Unified Tertiary Matricul - This Day, 6 hours ago
10 Alleged fake bishops at Shettima’s unveiling kick, present proofs of ordination - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info