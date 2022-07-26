Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Guardian
6
The Nation
7
Legit
8
Sahara Reporters
9
The Cable
10
This Day
11
Channels Television
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
BBNaija S7: Biggie introduces Tail of House title
The Punch
- For the Big Brother Naija season 7, Big Brother has introduced a new title known as Tail of House.
22 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Independent:
BBNaija S7: Biggie Introduces Tail Of House Title With Rewards
Nigerian Eye:
BBNaija S7: Biggie introduces Tail of House title
The Boss Newspapers:
BBNaija S7: Biggie Introduces Tail of House Title
EE Live:
#BBNaija: Big Brother introduces tail of the house title.
Kemi Filani Blog:
BBNaija season 7: Bella becomes first Tail of House, as Biggie introduces new title - Kemi Filani News
More Picks
1
Enugu big girl and popular wig seller arrested by NDLEA for drug trafficking after being nabbed at a Nigerian airport with cocaine (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
2
"My biggest regret was leaving music" Uche Maduagwu writes as he shares music video he recorded years back -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
3
BBNaija: Amaka and Phyna almost go physical while engaging in heated argument over winning strategy (videos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
4
'Proposed ban on donkey slaughtering will render 3 million Nigerians unemployed' -
Vanguard News,
18 hours ago
5
CVR: INEC insists on July 31 deadlines, says double registration invalid -
Vanguard News,
24 hours ago
6
Buhari Appoints Biu As Acting Corps Marshal Of Road Agency, FRSC -
Sahara Reporters,
23 hours ago
7
Northern Governors commiserate with Court of Appeal's president over son's death -
Nigerian Tribune,
22 hours ago
8
Peter Obi to supporters: Allow me respond to any presidential candidate who talks about me -
The Cable,
24 hours ago
9
UTME: JAMB Fixes August 6 for Mop-up Examinations Kuni Tyessi in Abuja The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has fixed Saturday, August 6, 2022, for its mop-up Unified Tertiary Matricul -
This Day,
6 hours ago
10
Alleged fake bishops at Shettima’s unveiling kick, present proofs of ordination -
Vanguard News,
19 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...