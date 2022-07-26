Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


YouTube Music Announces the Global Foundry Class of 2022 with Black Sherif, Joeboy Joining the Program
Tech Economy  - YouTube Music today announced the Foundry Class of 2022, made up of 30 independent artists representing 15 countries from across the globe.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

YouTube picks Joeboy, Black Sherif, others for 2022 Foundry Class The Eagle Online:
YouTube picks Joeboy, Black Sherif, others for 2022 Foundry Class
Joeboy, 29 Others for YouTube Music Foundry Class of 2022 Business Post Nigeria:
Joeboy, 29 Others for YouTube Music Foundry Class of 2022
Black Sherif and Joeboy join YouTube Mp3 Bullet:
Black Sherif and Joeboy join YouTube's global Foundry Class of 2022.
Jaguda.com:
YouTube selects Black Sherif, Joeboy for Foundry Class of 2022
Black Sheriff, Joeboy Selected For YouTube’s Foundry Class Of 2022. Legit 9ja:
Black Sheriff, Joeboy Selected For YouTube’s Foundry Class Of 2022.


   More Picks
1 Terrorists Attack Soldiers Providing Security To Presidential Villa In Abuja - The Trent, 12 hours ago
2 My political journey has always been miracle, I’m waiting for bigger one in 2023 – Obi replies Atiku - Within Nigeria, 20 hours ago
3 Enugu big girl and popular wig seller arrested by NDLEA for drug trafficking after being nabbed at a Nigerian airport with cocaine (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
4 LISTEN: Tems, Amaarae Features on 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Prologue EP - Not Just OK, 15 hours ago
5 Residents in fear as explosion rocks Kogi govt office complex - Legit, 8 hours ago
6 "My biggest regret was leaving music" Uche Maduagwu writes as he shares music video he recorded years back - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
7 Insecurity: Buhari May Not Escape Being Kidnapped – Buba Galadima - Information Nigeria, 7 hours ago
8 Terrorists are assembling weapons to attack Buhari's home state ' NSCDC - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
9 Why I stopped supporting Peter Obi – Deji Adeyanju - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
10 BBNaija: Amaka and Phyna almost go physical while engaging in heated argument over winning strategy (videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info