ASUU rejects plan to hike tuition fees in public universities
News photo The News Guru  - The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), has rejected the proposed plan by the Federal Government to hike tuition fees in Nigerian universities.
Dr Lazarus Maigoro, Chairman of the University of Jos chapter of the union, made this known on ...

4 hours ago
   More Picks
1 Enugu big girl and popular wig seller arrested by NDLEA for drug trafficking after being nabbed at a Nigerian airport with cocaine (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
2 "My biggest regret was leaving music" Uche Maduagwu writes as he shares music video he recorded years back - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
3 BBNaija: Amaka and Phyna almost go physical while engaging in heated argument over winning strategy (videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
4 'Proposed ban on donkey slaughtering will render 3 million Nigerians unemployed' - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
5 CVR: INEC insists on July 31 deadlines, says double registration invalid - Vanguard News, 24 hours ago
6 Buhari Appoints Biu As Acting Corps Marshal Of Road Agency, FRSC - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
7 Northern Governors commiserate with Court of Appeal's president over son's death - Nigerian Tribune, 22 hours ago
8 Peter Obi to supporters: Allow me respond to any presidential candidate who talks about me - The Cable, 24 hours ago
9 UTME: JAMB Fixes August 6 for Mop-up Examinations Kuni Tyessi in Abuja The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has fixed Saturday, August 6, 2022, for its mop-up Unified Tertiary Matricul - This Day, 6 hours ago
10 Alleged fake bishops at Shettima’s unveiling kick, present proofs of ordination - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
