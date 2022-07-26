ASUU rejects plan to hike tuition fees in public universities

Dr Lazarus Maigoro, Chairman of the University of Jos chapter of the union, made this known on ... The News Guru - The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), has rejected the proposed plan by the Federal Government to hike tuition fees in Nigerian universities.Dr Lazarus Maigoro, Chairman of the University of Jos chapter of the union, made this known on ...



News Credibility Score: 50%