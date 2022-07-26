Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


ASUU: Expect nationwide strike, NLC tells FG
News photo The Punch  - The President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Ayuba Wabba, has said that the workers' union will embark on a three-day nationwide strike if the Federal Government fails to accede to the demands of the Academic Staff Union of Universities after the ...

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

ASUU: Expect nationwide strike, NLC tells FG Linda Ikeji Blog:
ASUU: Expect nationwide strike, NLC tells FG
ASUU: Expect nationwide strike, NLC tells FG Point Blank News:
ASUU: Expect nationwide strike, NLC tells FG
ASUU: Expect Nationwide Strike, NLC Tells FG Signal:
ASUU: Expect Nationwide Strike, NLC Tells FG
ASUU: Expect Nationwide Strike – NLC Tells FG Olajide TV:
ASUU: Expect Nationwide Strike – NLC Tells FG
ASUU: Expect A Nationwide Strike, Says NLC Anaedo Online:
ASUU: Expect A Nationwide Strike, Says NLC
ASUU: Expect Nationwide Strike, NLC Threatens FG The Tide:
ASUU: Expect Nationwide Strike, NLC Threatens FG


   More Picks
1 Terrorists are assembling weapons to attack Buhari's home state ' NSCDC - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
2 Insecurity: Account for $1billion security fund jointly contributed by states - Ortom to FG - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
3 “Back To Class In Harvard”, Gbajabiamila Says Amid NLC Protest, ASUU Strike - ODU News, 21 hours ago
4 Fresh CVR registration hits 10.4m: INEC - The Guardian, 19 hours ago
5 Buhari seeks confirmation of Ariwoola as CJN, 19 others as INEC commissioners - Daily Trust, 7 hours ago
6 Residents in fear as explosion rocks Kogi govt office complex - Legit, 21 hours ago
7 "My hero, my beloved brother, the only son" - Sister mourns Army Captain killed by terrorists during attack on Presidential Guards troops in Abuja - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
8 There is no immediate solutions to aviation industry crisis ? Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
9 Identities of Nigerian graduates killed while working as Canadian guards revealed - Within Nigeria, 9 hours ago
10 Police nab mother for allegedly absconding with another woman’s 3-day-old baby - Vanguard News, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info