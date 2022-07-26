Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

NLC locks down Benin City over ASUU strike
Nigerian Tribune  - Tribune Online
NLC locks down Benin City over ASUU strike

The Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC, Edo State chapter, on Wednesday led the organised Labour unions in the state in protest in solidarity with the five-month old industrial action ...

10 hours ago
 Additional Sources

PHOTO NEWS: Lagos NLC Members In Solidarity Protest With ASUU On Tuesday. #ASUU #Nlcprotest Credit: Andrew Ojiezel Leadership:
PHOTO NEWS: Lagos NLC Members In Solidarity Protest With ASUU On Tuesday. #ASUU #Nlcprotest Credit: Andrew Ojiezel
Sahara Reporters:
HAPPENING NOW: Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC Protest Over ASUU Strike #ASUUStrike
Channels Television:
The streets of Makurdi, Benue State, echoing the chants of Solidarity from NLC protesters #ASUU #ASUUStrike #Nlcprotest
Massive Turnout As NLC Solidarity Protest Grounds Benin-City The Will:
Massive Turnout As NLC Solidarity Protest Grounds Benin-City


