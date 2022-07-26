Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Buhari Gov’t Is Making Money From Insecurity - Bandit Kingpin Alleges
The Trent  - Abu Sanni, a self-confessed bandit kingpin, has said that insecurity has become a business everyone benefits from.

1 day ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Government, others benefiting from insecurity, says bandit kingpin The Guardian:
Government, others benefiting from insecurity, says bandit kingpin
Government, bandits making money from insecurity — Self-confessed bandit The Eagle Online:
Government, bandits making money from insecurity — Self-confessed bandit
‘Everyone, even government, benefits from insecurity’ — bandit kingpin speaks in BBC documentary Nigerian Eye:
‘Everyone, even government, benefits from insecurity’ — bandit kingpin speaks in BBC documentary
Government, Others Benefiting From Insecurity, Says Bandit Kingpin The Street Journal:
Government, Others Benefiting From Insecurity, Says Bandit Kingpin
‘Government benefits from insecurity’ — bandit kingpin speaks in BBC documentary reveals insecurity in north is a lucrative business (Video) Edujandon:
‘Government benefits from insecurity’ — bandit kingpin speaks in BBC documentary reveals insecurity in north is a lucrative business (Video)


   More Picks
1 Terrorists are assembling weapons to attack Buhari's home state ' NSCDC - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
2 Insecurity: Account for $1billion security fund jointly contributed by states - Ortom to FG - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
3 “Back To Class In Harvard”, Gbajabiamila Says Amid NLC Protest, ASUU Strike - ODU News, 21 hours ago
4 Fresh CVR registration hits 10.4m: INEC - The Guardian, 19 hours ago
5 Buhari seeks confirmation of Ariwoola as CJN, 19 others as INEC commissioners - Daily Trust, 7 hours ago
6 Residents in fear as explosion rocks Kogi govt office complex - Legit, 21 hours ago
7 "My hero, my beloved brother, the only son" - Sister mourns Army Captain killed by terrorists during attack on Presidential Guards troops in Abuja - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
8 There is no immediate solutions to aviation industry crisis ? Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
9 Identities of Nigerian graduates killed while working as Canadian guards revealed - Within Nigeria, 9 hours ago
10 Police nab mother for allegedly absconding with another woman’s 3-day-old baby - Vanguard News, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info