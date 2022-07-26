Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


“Back To Class In Harvard”, Gbajabiamila Says Amid NLC Protest, ASUU Strike
News photo ODU News  - Speaker of Nigeria's House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila says he has returned to class as he shared a picture of himself at Harvard University.
You can view the original post >> “Back To Class In Harvard”, Gbajabiamila Says Amid NLC Protest, ...

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Outrage as Gbajabiamila takes Harvard Course amid ASUU strike Daily Trust:
Outrage as Gbajabiamila takes Harvard Course amid ASUU strike
Nigerians react as Gbajabiamila attends US varsity amid ASUU strike, NLC protest Vanguard News:
Nigerians react as Gbajabiamila attends US varsity amid ASUU strike, NLC protest
ASUU: Knocks as Gbajabiamila attends US college The Punch:
ASUU: Knocks as Gbajabiamila attends US college
Reactions As Gbajabiamila Attends US College Amid ASUU Strike Tori News:
Reactions As Gbajabiamila Attends US College Amid ASUU Strike
Gbajabiamila Returns To Class Amidst ASUU Strike The Will:
Gbajabiamila Returns To Class Amidst ASUU Strike
ASUU: Knocks as Gbajabiamila attends US college Nigerian Eye:
ASUU: Knocks as Gbajabiamila attends US college
ASUU: Knocks as Gbajabiamila attends Harvard The Eagle Online:
ASUU: Knocks as Gbajabiamila attends Harvard
Photos: Gbajabiamila returns to School in Harvard amid ASUU strike Julia Blaise Blog:
Photos: Gbajabiamila returns to School in Harvard amid ASUU strike
Gbajabiamila goes to Harvard for study amid ASUU strike Within Nigeria:
Gbajabiamila goes to Harvard for study amid ASUU strike
Gbajabiamila goes to Harvard for study amid ASUU strike Tunde Ednut:
Gbajabiamila goes to Harvard for study amid ASUU strike


   More Picks
1 Terrorists are assembling weapons to attack Buhari's home state ' NSCDC - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
2 Insecurity: Account for $1billion security fund jointly contributed by states - Ortom to FG - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
3 “Back To Class In Harvard”, Gbajabiamila Says Amid NLC Protest, ASUU Strike - ODU News, 21 hours ago
4 Fresh CVR registration hits 10.4m: INEC - The Guardian, 19 hours ago
5 Buhari seeks confirmation of Ariwoola as CJN, 19 others as INEC commissioners - Daily Trust, 7 hours ago
6 Residents in fear as explosion rocks Kogi govt office complex - Legit, 21 hours ago
7 "My hero, my beloved brother, the only son" - Sister mourns Army Captain killed by terrorists during attack on Presidential Guards troops in Abuja - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
8 There is no immediate solutions to aviation industry crisis ? Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
9 Identities of Nigerian graduates killed while working as Canadian guards revealed - Within Nigeria, 9 hours ago
10 Police nab mother for allegedly absconding with another woman’s 3-day-old baby - Vanguard News, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info