BBNaija: Amaka breaks down in tears after verbal fight with Phyna (Video) The Nation -

Amaka and Phyna, two housemates of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season seven, have engaged in a heated argument over their team’s winning strategy.

The duo were part of the housemates unveiled on Saturday. They are currently in the ... Amaka and Phyna, two housemates of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season seven, have engaged in a heated argument over their team’s winning strategy.The duo were part of the housemates unveiled on Saturday. They are currently in the ...



News Credibility Score: 99%