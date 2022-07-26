Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


BBNaija: Amaka breaks down in tears after verbal fight with Phyna (Video)
The Nation  -  
Amaka and Phyna, two housemates of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season seven, have engaged in a heated argument over their team’s winning strategy.
The duo were part of the housemates unveiled on Saturday. They are currently in the ...

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

BBNaija: Friendship on the rocks as Amaka, Phyna fight Vanguard News:
BBNaija: Friendship on the rocks as Amaka, Phyna fight
BBNaija 7: Phyna and Amaka in messy second fight Pulse Nigeria:
BBNaija 7: Phyna and Amaka in messy second fight
BBNaija: Phyna, Amaka in another messy fight (VIDEO) Nigerian Eye:
BBNaija: Phyna, Amaka in another messy fight (VIDEO)
#BBNaija: Amaka Breaks Down In Tears After Fight With Phyna [VIDEO] Talk Glitz:
#BBNaija: Amaka Breaks Down In Tears After Fight With Phyna [VIDEO]
BBNaija: Amaka Breaks Down In Tears After Verbal Fight With Phyna (Video below) Edujandon:
BBNaija: Amaka Breaks Down In Tears After Verbal Fight With Phyna (Video below)
BBNaija: Phyna and Amaka record second fight EE Live:
BBNaija: Phyna and Amaka record second fight


   More Picks
1 Terrorists are assembling weapons to attack Buhari's home state ' NSCDC - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
2 Insecurity: Account for $1billion security fund jointly contributed by states - Ortom to FG - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
3 “Back To Class In Harvard”, Gbajabiamila Says Amid NLC Protest, ASUU Strike - ODU News, 21 hours ago
4 Fresh CVR registration hits 10.4m: INEC - The Guardian, 19 hours ago
5 Buhari seeks confirmation of Ariwoola as CJN, 19 others as INEC commissioners - Daily Trust, 7 hours ago
6 Residents in fear as explosion rocks Kogi govt office complex - Legit, 21 hours ago
7 "My hero, my beloved brother, the only son" - Sister mourns Army Captain killed by terrorists during attack on Presidential Guards troops in Abuja - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
8 There is no immediate solutions to aviation industry crisis ? Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
9 Identities of Nigerian graduates killed while working as Canadian guards revealed - Within Nigeria, 9 hours ago
10 Police nab mother for allegedly absconding with another woman’s 3-day-old baby - Vanguard News, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info