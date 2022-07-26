Post News
Newspapers
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies
Fresh News
More Top News
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
Football
Naija Dailies
Options
Edit Profile
Change E-mail
Change Password
Reset Password
Subscribe for Daily News
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies
Fresh News
Change My News Page
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Guardian
6
The Nation
7
Legit
8
Sahara Reporters
9
The Cable
10
This Day
11
Channels Television
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Naija Dailies
News at a Glance
National Strike Looms If Nigerian Government Fails To End University Lecturers’ Agitations After Our Two-Day Protest – Nigerian Labour Congress
Sahara Reporters
- Diri assured the workers that the government would ensure that the protracted university lecturers' strike was quickly resolved.
13 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Cable:
NLC president: We're directly affected by ASUU strike...
The Guardian:
ASUU strike and NLC’s solidarity protest
SaharaTV:
Nigerian Labour Congress Leads National Protest To End ASUU Strike
The Punch:
Femi Falana Joins NLC Protest In Lagos Top lawyer, Femi Falana, SAN, joined members of the Nigeria Labour Congress, who are protesting the ongoing strike of the Academic Staff Union of Universities.
The Nation:
VIDEO: Falana joins NLC protesters in Lagos
Leadership:
PHOTO NEWS: Kaduna chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in solidarity protest with ASUU in Kaduna, on Tuesday. #ASUU #Nlcprotest Credit: Isaiah Benjamin
Nigerian Eye:
ASUU strike: Femi Falana joins NLC protest (PHOTOS)
The Street Journal:
ASUU Strike And NLC’s Solidarity Protest
Anaedo Online:
ASUU strike: Falana Joins The NLC Demonstration In Lagos (Photos)
More Picks
1
Terrorists Attack Soldiers Providing Security To Presidential Villa In Abuja -
The Trent,
12 hours ago
2
My political journey has always been miracle, I’m waiting for bigger one in 2023 – Obi replies Atiku -
Within Nigeria,
20 hours ago
3
Enugu big girl and popular wig seller arrested by NDLEA for drug trafficking after being nabbed at a Nigerian airport with cocaine (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
4
LISTEN: Tems, Amaarae Features on 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Prologue EP -
Not Just OK,
15 hours ago
5
Residents in fear as explosion rocks Kogi govt office complex -
Legit,
8 hours ago
6
"My biggest regret was leaving music" Uche Maduagwu writes as he shares music video he recorded years back -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
7
Insecurity: Buhari May Not Escape Being Kidnapped – Buba Galadima -
Information Nigeria,
7 hours ago
8
Terrorists are assembling weapons to attack Buhari's home state ' NSCDC -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
9
Why I stopped supporting Peter Obi – Deji Adeyanju -
Daily Post,
16 hours ago
10
BBNaija: Amaka and Phyna almost go physical while engaging in heated argument over winning strategy (videos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
About Us
Contact Us
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy
RSS Feed
Sign Up
