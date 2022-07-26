Tems makes history as first female Nigerian artiste to make solo debut on Billboard Hot 100 Correct NG - Nigerian songstress, Temilade Openiyi professionally known as Tems, has achieved a huge career milestone. She has debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with her solo hit song “Free Mind” off her For Broken Ears EP. Tems’ feat has edged her name in ...



