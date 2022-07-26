Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Fresh CVR registration hits 10.4m: INEC
News photo The Guardian  - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says fresh registration in the ongoing nationwide Continuous Voter Registration hit 10.4 million at 7 a.m., on Monday, July 25.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

INEC: Fresh CVR registration hits 10.4m The Nation:
INEC: Fresh CVR registration hits 10.4m
Fresh CVR registration hits 10.4m – INEC News Diary Online:
Fresh CVR registration hits 10.4m – INEC
Fresh CVR Registration Hits 10.4m: INEC The Street Journal:
Fresh CVR Registration Hits 10.4m: INEC
Fresh CVR registration hits 10.4m – INEC Daily Nigerian:
Fresh CVR registration hits 10.4m – INEC
Fresh CVR registration hits 10.4m: INEC Prompt News:
Fresh CVR registration hits 10.4m: INEC
Extend continuous voter registration by 3 months, group urges INEC — NEWSVERGE News Verge:
Extend continuous voter registration by 3 months, group urges INEC — NEWSVERGE
INEC Gives Update Over CVR; Says Registration Hits 10.4m NPO Reports:
INEC Gives Update Over CVR; Says Registration Hits 10.4m


   More Picks
1 Terrorists Attack Soldiers Providing Security To Presidential Villa In Abuja - The Trent, 12 hours ago
2 My political journey has always been miracle, I’m waiting for bigger one in 2023 – Obi replies Atiku - Within Nigeria, 20 hours ago
3 Enugu big girl and popular wig seller arrested by NDLEA for drug trafficking after being nabbed at a Nigerian airport with cocaine (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
4 LISTEN: Tems, Amaarae Features on 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Prologue EP - Not Just OK, 15 hours ago
5 Residents in fear as explosion rocks Kogi govt office complex - Legit, 8 hours ago
6 "My biggest regret was leaving music" Uche Maduagwu writes as he shares music video he recorded years back - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
7 Insecurity: Buhari May Not Escape Being Kidnapped – Buba Galadima - Information Nigeria, 7 hours ago
8 Terrorists are assembling weapons to attack Buhari's home state ' NSCDC - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
9 Why I stopped supporting Peter Obi – Deji Adeyanju - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
10 BBNaija: Amaka and Phyna almost go physical while engaging in heated argument over winning strategy (videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info