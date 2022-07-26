Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

ICPC arraigns University of Ilorin staff over alleged N9.9m contract fraud
Linda Ikeji Blog  - The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has arraigned one Mr. Alanamu Zubair Olayemi, a Web Programmer II of the University of Ilorin, for alleged contract f

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

