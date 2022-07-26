Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Bill for poverty alleviation commission scales 2nd reading in Senate
The Nation  - A bill to establish National Poverty Alleviation Management Commission on Tuesday passed second reading at the Senate.This was sequel to the presentation of the lead debate on the bill by the sponsor, Sen. Kabir Barkiya (APC-Katsina) during plenary.T

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Bill for poverty alleviation commission scales 2nd reading in Senate Prompt News:
Bill for poverty alleviation commission scales 2nd reading in Senate
Senate considers bill to end poverty in Nigeria The News Guru:
Senate considers bill to end poverty in Nigeria
Bill To Establish National Poverty Alleviation Management Commission Scales 2nd Reading In Senate Nigeria Breaking News:
Bill To Establish National Poverty Alleviation Management Commission Scales 2nd Reading In Senate
Bill to establish National Poverty Alleviation Commission passes second reading Nigerian Pilot:
Bill to establish National Poverty Alleviation Commission passes second reading


   More Picks
1 Terrorists are assembling weapons to attack Buhari's home state ' NSCDC - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
2 Insecurity: Account for $1billion security fund jointly contributed by states - Ortom to FG - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
3 “Back To Class In Harvard”, Gbajabiamila Says Amid NLC Protest, ASUU Strike - ODU News, 21 hours ago
4 Fresh CVR registration hits 10.4m: INEC - The Guardian, 19 hours ago
5 Buhari seeks confirmation of Ariwoola as CJN, 19 others as INEC commissioners - Daily Trust, 7 hours ago
6 Residents in fear as explosion rocks Kogi govt office complex - Legit, 21 hours ago
7 "My hero, my beloved brother, the only son" - Sister mourns Army Captain killed by terrorists during attack on Presidential Guards troops in Abuja - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
8 There is no immediate solutions to aviation industry crisis ? Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
9 Identities of Nigerian graduates killed while working as Canadian guards revealed - Within Nigeria, 9 hours ago
10 Police nab mother for allegedly absconding with another woman’s 3-day-old baby - Vanguard News, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info