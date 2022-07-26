FAAC allocation rises 18%, FG, states share N802bn

|
1
Terrorists Attack Soldiers Providing Security To Presidential Villa In Abuja - The Trent,
19 hours ago
2
Enugu big girl and popular wig seller arrested by NDLEA for drug trafficking after being nabbed at a Nigerian airport with cocaine (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
3
LISTEN: Tems, Amaarae Features on 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Prologue EP - Not Just OK,
22 hours ago
4
Terrorists are assembling weapons to attack Buhari's home state ' NSCDC - Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
5
Residents in fear as explosion rocks Kogi govt office complex - Legit,
15 hours ago
6
"My biggest regret was leaving music" Uche Maduagwu writes as he shares music video he recorded years back - Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
7
Our salaries have not been reviewed in 11 years – ASUU - The Guardian,
19 hours ago
8
Why I stopped supporting Peter Obi – Deji Adeyanju - Daily Post,
23 hours ago
9
BBNaija: Amaka and Phyna almost go physical while engaging in heated argument over winning strategy (videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
10
UTME: JAMB Fixes August 6 for Mop-up Examinations Kuni Tyessi in Abuja
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has fixed Saturday, August 6, 2022, for its mop-up Unified Tertiary Matricul - This Day,
21 hours ago