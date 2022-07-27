Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Aviation Fuel: No Immediate Solution to Multi-pronged Crises, Sirika Tells Airline Operators
News photo This Day  - Kasim Sumaina The Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika has said there are no immediate solutions to the multi-pronged crises rocking Nigeria’s aviation sector The minister who held an emergency

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

We do not have short term solution to aviation fuel crisis, says FG The Guardian:
We do not have short term solution to aviation fuel crisis, says FG
No immediate solution to aviation crisis – FG The Punch:
No immediate solution to aviation crisis – FG
No Immediate Solutions To Current Aviation Fuel Crisis – Sirika Leadership:
No Immediate Solutions To Current Aviation Fuel Crisis – Sirika
No Immediate Solutions To Troubled Aviation Sector - Minister of Aviation, Sirika The Nigeria Lawyer:
No Immediate Solutions To Troubled Aviation Sector - Minister of Aviation, Sirika


   More Picks
1 Terrorists Attack Soldiers Providing Security To Presidential Villa In Abuja - The Trent, 19 hours ago
2 Enugu big girl and popular wig seller arrested by NDLEA for drug trafficking after being nabbed at a Nigerian airport with cocaine (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
3 LISTEN: Tems, Amaarae Features on 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Prologue EP - Not Just OK, 22 hours ago
4 Terrorists are assembling weapons to attack Buhari's home state ' NSCDC - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
5 Residents in fear as explosion rocks Kogi govt office complex - Legit, 15 hours ago
6 "My biggest regret was leaving music" Uche Maduagwu writes as he shares music video he recorded years back - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
7 Our salaries have not been reviewed in 11 years – ASUU - The Guardian, 19 hours ago
8 Why I stopped supporting Peter Obi – Deji Adeyanju - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
9 BBNaija: Amaka and Phyna almost go physical while engaging in heated argument over winning strategy (videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
10 UTME: JAMB Fixes August 6 for Mop-up Examinations Kuni Tyessi in Abuja The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has fixed Saturday, August 6, 2022, for its mop-up Unified Tertiary Matricul - This Day, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info