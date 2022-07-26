Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


NLC President Leads Day 2 Protest Over University Unions Strike
Channels Television  - The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Wednesday continued its protest in Abuja over the prolonged strike by university workers across the country.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

NLC locks down Benin City over ASUU strike Nigerian Tribune:
NLC locks down Benin City over ASUU strike
PHOTO NEWS: Lagos NLC Members In Solidarity Protest With ASUU On Tuesday. #ASUU #Nlcprotest Credit: Andrew Ojiezel Leadership:
PHOTO NEWS: Lagos NLC Members In Solidarity Protest With ASUU On Tuesday. #ASUU #Nlcprotest Credit: Andrew Ojiezel
Sahara Reporters:
HAPPENING NOW: Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC Protest Over ASUU Strike #ASUUStrike
Massive Turnout As NLC Solidarity Protest Grounds Benin-City The Will:
Massive Turnout As NLC Solidarity Protest Grounds Benin-City
ASUU STRIKE: NLC PRESIDENT LEADS DAY TWO PROTEST OVER UNIVERSITY UNIONS STRIKE TV360 Nigeria:
ASUU STRIKE: NLC PRESIDENT LEADS DAY TWO PROTEST OVER UNIVERSITY UNIONS STRIKE
NLC president leads day 2 protest over ASUU strike National Accord:
NLC president leads day 2 protest over ASUU strike
NLC President leads day 2 protest over university unions strike Core TV News:
NLC President leads day 2 protest over university unions strike


   More Picks
1 Terrorists are assembling weapons to attack Buhari's home state ' NSCDC - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
2 Insecurity: Account for $1billion security fund jointly contributed by states - Ortom to FG - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
3 “Back To Class In Harvard”, Gbajabiamila Says Amid NLC Protest, ASUU Strike - ODU News, 21 hours ago
4 Fresh CVR registration hits 10.4m: INEC - The Guardian, 19 hours ago
5 Buhari seeks confirmation of Ariwoola as CJN, 19 others as INEC commissioners - Daily Trust, 7 hours ago
6 Residents in fear as explosion rocks Kogi govt office complex - Legit, 21 hours ago
7 "My hero, my beloved brother, the only son" - Sister mourns Army Captain killed by terrorists during attack on Presidential Guards troops in Abuja - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
8 There is no immediate solutions to aviation industry crisis ? Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
9 Identities of Nigerian graduates killed while working as Canadian guards revealed - Within Nigeria, 9 hours ago
10 Police nab mother for allegedly absconding with another woman’s 3-day-old baby - Vanguard News, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info