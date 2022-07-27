Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

IGP Orders ‘Deployment Of Assets’ As Fear Of Terrorist Attacks Grips Abuja Residents
News photo Sahara Reporters  - Residents of Abuja have been living in fear since the invasion of Kuje Prison by the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists on July 5, 2022.

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 Buhari seeks confirmation of Ariwoola as CJN, 19 others as INEC commissioners - Daily Trust, 16 hours ago
2 Identities of Nigerian graduates killed while working as Canadian guards revealed - Within Nigeria, 18 hours ago
3 He Caught Me Cheating 3 Times And Forgave Me - Lady Gushes Over Boyfriend (Video) - Tori News, 12 hours ago
4 He can't fit into our Philosophy ? Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn distances club from Cristiano Ronaldo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
5 Police nab mother for allegedly absconding with another woman’s 3-day-old baby - Vanguard News, 12 hours ago
6 NLC President Leads Day 2 Protest Over University Unions Strike - Channels Television, 14 hours ago
7 Police arrest taxi driver 10 months after assaulting FRSC officer - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
8 Terrorists Attack: No single shot was fired at Minister's Hill, Dantata Bridge in Abuja - Vanguard News, 5 hours ago
9 Call to bar ceremony moved from Abuja Law School after terrorists? threat - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
10 FAAC allocation rises 18%, FG, states share N802bn - The Punch, 22 hours ago
