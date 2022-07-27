Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


"The post stays up and nobody is getting an apology" Solomon Buchi tells critics of his viral post about his fiancée
News photo Olajide TV  -     Self-acclaimed life coach Solomon Buchi has said he will not apologise for his viral post about his fiancee.   He said the controversial [...]

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

"The post stays up and nobody is getting an apology" Solomon Buchi tells critics of his viral post about his fiancée Linda Ikeji Blog:
"The post stays up and nobody is getting an apology" Solomon Buchi tells critics of his viral post about his fiancée
“The post stays up and nobody is getting an apology” - Solomon Buchi slams critics of his contentious post about his fiancée Edujandon:
“The post stays up and nobody is getting an apology” - Solomon Buchi slams critics of his contentious post about his fiancée
Arike, Solomon Buchi’s Partner Responds To Controversial Post About Her Mojidelano:
Arike, Solomon Buchi’s Partner Responds To Controversial Post About Her
Solomon Buchi’s fiancée reacts to his viral post about her not being the most beautiful or intelligent woman Naija Parrot:
Solomon Buchi’s fiancée reacts to his viral post about her not being the most beautiful or intelligent woman


   More Picks
1 Buhari seeks confirmation of Ariwoola as CJN, 19 others as INEC commissioners - Daily Trust, 16 hours ago
2 Identities of Nigerian graduates killed while working as Canadian guards revealed - Within Nigeria, 18 hours ago
3 He Caught Me Cheating 3 Times And Forgave Me - Lady Gushes Over Boyfriend (Video) - Tori News, 12 hours ago
4 He can't fit into our Philosophy ? Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn distances club from Cristiano Ronaldo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
5 Police nab mother for allegedly absconding with another woman’s 3-day-old baby - Vanguard News, 12 hours ago
6 NLC President Leads Day 2 Protest Over University Unions Strike - Channels Television, 14 hours ago
7 Police arrest taxi driver 10 months after assaulting FRSC officer - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
8 Terrorists Attack: No single shot was fired at Minister's Hill, Dantata Bridge in Abuja - Vanguard News, 5 hours ago
9 Call to bar ceremony moved from Abuja Law School after terrorists? threat - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
10 FAAC allocation rises 18%, FG, states share N802bn - The Punch, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info