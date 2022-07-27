Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Naira Continues to Depreciate Against Dollar, See Latest Exchange Rate
Tori News  - Naira fell at the I&E window on Tuesday’s trading session, recording the lowest rate recorded since the beginning of the year.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

What is the exchange rate of naira to dollar in your area today Nigerian Tribune:
What is the exchange rate of naira to dollar in your area today
Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today (Wed. July 27, 2022) Biz Watch Nigeria:
Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today (Wed. July 27, 2022)
Nigerians React As Naira Crashes To N710 Per Dollar Independent:
Nigerians React As Naira Crashes To N710 Per Dollar
Naira Crashes To N700/$1 At Black Market KOKO TV Nigeria:
Naira Crashes To N700/$1 At Black Market
Naira falls to N710 against Dollar Julia Blaise Blog:
Naira falls to N710 against Dollar
Aboki Rate: Latest US Dollar To Naira Black Market Rates Today, 27 July 2022 Naija News:
Aboki Rate: Latest US Dollar To Naira Black Market Rates Today, 27 July 2022


   More Picks
1 Buhari seeks confirmation of Ariwoola as CJN, 19 others as INEC commissioners - Daily Trust, 16 hours ago
2 Identities of Nigerian graduates killed while working as Canadian guards revealed - Within Nigeria, 18 hours ago
3 He Caught Me Cheating 3 Times And Forgave Me - Lady Gushes Over Boyfriend (Video) - Tori News, 12 hours ago
4 He can't fit into our Philosophy ? Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn distances club from Cristiano Ronaldo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
5 Police nab mother for allegedly absconding with another woman’s 3-day-old baby - Vanguard News, 12 hours ago
6 NLC President Leads Day 2 Protest Over University Unions Strike - Channels Television, 14 hours ago
7 Police arrest taxi driver 10 months after assaulting FRSC officer - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
8 Terrorists Attack: No single shot was fired at Minister's Hill, Dantata Bridge in Abuja - Vanguard News, 5 hours ago
9 Call to bar ceremony moved from Abuja Law School after terrorists? threat - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
10 FAAC allocation rises 18%, FG, states share N802bn - The Punch, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info