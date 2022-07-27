VIDEO: BBNaija is demonic, Christians who watch show are bastards - Mummy GO The Nation -

Nigerian evangelist, Funmilayo Adebayo, better known as Mummy GO, says any Christian who watches BBNaija is “a bastard”.

The BBNaija reality show has continued to stir controversies in several quarters.

