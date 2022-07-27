Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


PVC: Kebbi govt declares 2-day public holiday for voter registration
News photo Daily Nigerian  - The Kebbi State Government has declared Thursday and Friday as public holidays to enable civil servants to obtain Permanent Voter Card, PVC. This is contained in a statement by Yahaya Sarki, Special Adviser to Gov. Atiku Bagudu on Media, in Birnin ...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

PVC: Kebbi Govt declares 2-day public holiday for voter registration – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
PVC: Kebbi Govt declares 2-day public holiday for voter registration – The Sun Nigeria
Voter Registration: Kebbi Declares Thursday, Friday Public Holidays Independent:
Voter Registration: Kebbi Declares Thursday, Friday Public Holidays
Kebbi Govt declares 2-day public holiday for voter registration Pulse Nigeria:
Kebbi Govt declares 2-day public holiday for voter registration
PVC: Kebbi Govt declares 2-day public holiday for voter registration Prompt News:
PVC: Kebbi Govt declares 2-day public holiday for voter registration
CVR: Tambuwal declares Thursday, Friday as holidays News Diary Online:
CVR: Tambuwal declares Thursday, Friday as holidays
Kebbi declares Thursday, Friday public holiday for voter registration Within Nigeria:
Kebbi declares Thursday, Friday public holiday for voter registration


   More Picks
1 Buhari seeks confirmation of Ariwoola as CJN, 19 others as INEC commissioners - Daily Trust, 16 hours ago
2 Identities of Nigerian graduates killed while working as Canadian guards revealed - Within Nigeria, 18 hours ago
3 He Caught Me Cheating 3 Times And Forgave Me - Lady Gushes Over Boyfriend (Video) - Tori News, 12 hours ago
4 He can't fit into our Philosophy ? Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn distances club from Cristiano Ronaldo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
5 Police nab mother for allegedly absconding with another woman’s 3-day-old baby - Vanguard News, 12 hours ago
6 NLC President Leads Day 2 Protest Over University Unions Strike - Channels Television, 14 hours ago
7 Police arrest taxi driver 10 months after assaulting FRSC officer - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
8 Terrorists Attack: No single shot was fired at Minister's Hill, Dantata Bridge in Abuja - Vanguard News, 5 hours ago
9 Call to bar ceremony moved from Abuja Law School after terrorists? threat - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
10 FAAC allocation rises 18%, FG, states share N802bn - The Punch, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info