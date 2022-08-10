Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Identities, Names Of Masterminds Of Owo Church Massacre Released By CDS Irabor
Gist Punch  - Two of the masterminds of the deadly terrorist attack on St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State, South-West Nigeria have been arrested.The suspects described as top commanders of ISWAP in Nigeria, are 32-year old Idris Ojo and 39-year old Jimoh ...

 Additional Sources

DHQ clarifies statement on Owo church attack, says only one mastermind arrested Premium Times:
DHQ clarifies statement on Owo church attack, says only one mastermind arrested
DHQ clarifies identities of arrested Owo Church attack suspects Pulse Nigeria:
DHQ clarifies identities of arrested Owo Church attack suspects
Owo Killing: DHQ clarifies identifies of arrested suspects The Eagle Online:
Owo Killing: DHQ clarifies identifies of arrested suspects
Owo massacre: CDS unveils identities of two masterminds MetroStar Nigeria:
Owo massacre: CDS unveils identities of two masterminds
Identity of the 5 suspects arrested for the Owo church massacre revealed Gist Reel:
Identity of the 5 suspects arrested for the Owo church massacre revealed


