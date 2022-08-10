Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

BBNaija: Beauty apologizes to fans, makes promises
Daily Post  - Beauty Tukura, disqualified Big Brother Naija, BBNaija season 7 housemate, has apologised to her fans. She apologized for her irrational behavior which led to her untimely exit from the ‘Level up’ edition of the reality Tv show.

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

