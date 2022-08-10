Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


The only regret I have is that I don?t have the opportunity to tell bandits ?enough is enough? - Wike
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Governor Nyesom Wike has said that the only regret he has is not having the opportunity to tell bandits 'enough is enough.'

 

Speaking at the inauguration of the dualised O

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Wike: My Only Regret Is Not Having Opportunity To Tell Bandits ‘Enough Is Enough’ Naija Loaded:
Wike: My Only Regret Is Not Having Opportunity To Tell Bandits ‘Enough Is Enough’
Wike: My Only Regret Is Not Having Opportunity To Tell Bandits ‘Enough Is Enough’ Information Nigeria:
Wike: My Only Regret Is Not Having Opportunity To Tell Bandits ‘Enough Is Enough’
The Only Regret I Have Is That I Don Tori News:
The Only Regret I Have Is That I Don't Have The Opportunity To Tell Bandits ‘Enough is Enough’ - Wike
Banditry will be gone If I have opportunity, says Wike Peoples Gazette:
Banditry will be gone If I have opportunity, says Wike
My only regret is not having opportunity to tell bandits ‘enough is enough’ – Wike Nigerian Eye:
My only regret is not having opportunity to tell bandits ‘enough is enough’ – Wike


   More Picks
1 "I want someone that compliments me": DJ Cuppy on why she is still single - Legit, 18 hours ago
2 Motorists, passengers attack armed robbers with stones on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway - Vanguard News, 14 hours ago
3 Fayemi approves dissolution of boards, drops advisers, others - The Punch, 19 hours ago
4 40,000 PVCs yet to be collected in Atiku's home state — INEC - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
5 'If the Vagabonds in power remain indifferent, Nigeria will certainly become a combination of Afghanistan Venezuela, Somalia and Lebanon - CharlyBoy - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
6 CAF President To Officially Launch Africa Super League - The Will, 14 hours ago
7 Watch Real Madrid's Training Session Ahead of Frankfurt Clash - Not Just OK, 14 hours ago
8 2023: Peter Obi meets U.S. Consul-General, William Stevens, discusses new Nigeria - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
9 Ikoyi Building Collapse: Regulatory Bodies Neglected Best Practices, Says Coroner - Channels Television, 15 hours ago
10 Aregbesola wants EFCC to identify passports processing racketeers in Immigration - News Wire NGR, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info