Alabama boy, 12, admits to accidentally shooting his Nigerian mom dead in their US home after initially telling police that an intruder killed her
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - A 12-year-old boy has confessed to accidentally shooting his mother, a Nigerian woman, after initially claiming an intruder killed her in their US home.

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

Boy Accidentally Kills Nigerian Mum In US ==== A 12-year-old boy has accidentally shot and killed his Nigerian mum, Ayobiyi Cook, at their home in Forestdale, Alabama, United States on Monday. According to CBSNews, the boy had initially lied to the ...
