Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Guardian
6
The Nation
7
Legit
8
The Cable
9
Sahara Reporters
10
This Day
11
Channels Television
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Nnamdi Kanu’s US lawyer writes UK to prevail on Buhari govt to release IPOB leader
Daily Post
- Bruce Fein, the United States lawyer of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has written to the British envoy in Nigeria over the continued incarceration of the Biafra agitator.
16 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Times:
Nnamdi Kanu’s US lawyer writes UK to prevail on Buhari govt to release IPOB leader
Tori News:
Nnamdi Kanu's US Lawyer Tells UK To Demand The Immediate Release Of IPOB Leader
Nigerian Eye:
Nnamdi Kanu’s US lawyer writes UK to prevail on Buhari govt to release IPOB leader
Edujandon:
Nnamdi Kanu’s US lawyer blasts UK for allegedly doing ‘nothing’ to secure IPOB leader’s release
Gist Lovers:
“You are embarrassing the United Kingdom and the cause of human rights”-Nnamdi Kanu’s US lawyer blasts UK for allegedly doing ‘nothing’ to secure IPOB leader’s release
Kemi Filani Blog:
Nnamdi Kanu’s US lawyer slams UK for allegedly doing ‘nothing’ to secure IPOB leader’s release
More Picks
1
"I want someone that compliments me": DJ Cuppy on why she is still single -
Legit,
18 hours ago
2
Motorists, passengers attack armed robbers with stones on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway -
Vanguard News,
14 hours ago
3
Fayemi approves dissolution of boards, drops advisers, others -
The Punch,
19 hours ago
4
40,000 PVCs yet to be collected in Atiku's home state — INEC -
Vanguard News,
16 hours ago
5
'If the Vagabonds in power remain indifferent, Nigeria will certainly become a combination of Afghanistan Venezuela, Somalia and Lebanon - CharlyBoy -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
6
CAF President To Officially Launch Africa Super League -
The Will,
14 hours ago
7
Watch Real Madrid's Training Session Ahead of Frankfurt Clash -
Not Just OK,
14 hours ago
8
2023: Peter Obi meets U.S. Consul-General, William Stevens, discusses new Nigeria -
Daily Post,
16 hours ago
9
Ikoyi Building Collapse: Regulatory Bodies Neglected Best Practices, Says Coroner -
Channels Television,
15 hours ago
10
Aregbesola wants EFCC to identify passports processing racketeers in Immigration -
News Wire NGR,
17 hours ago
