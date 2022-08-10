Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Always respect your friend’s marriage — Media Personality Bolanle tells single Nigerians
Yaba Left Online  - Popular Nigerian Television Presenter, Bolanle Olukanni, has taken to her social media page to admonish single Nigerians on the need to respect their “friend’s marriage.” Her post on Twitter reads; If you are single and have a friend that is married ...

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

Try As Much As Possible To Respect Your Friend’s Marriage - Bolanle Olukanni Tells Single Ladies Tori News:
Try As Much As Possible To Respect Your Friend’s Marriage - Bolanle Olukanni Tells Single Ladies
Respect Your Friend’s Marriage, OAP Bolanle Olukanni Singles Information Nigeria:
Respect Your Friend’s Marriage, OAP Bolanle Olukanni Singles
Always respect your friend’s marriage — Media Personality Bolanle tells single Nigerians Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Always respect your friend’s marriage — Media Personality Bolanle tells single Nigerians
Always respect your friend Instablog 9ja:
Always respect your friend's marriage — Media Personality Bolanle tells single Nigerians
Always respect your friend’s marriage — Media Personality Bolanle tells single Nigerians Naija Parrot:
Always respect your friend’s marriage — Media Personality Bolanle tells single Nigerians
“Try As Much As Possible To Respect Your Friend’s Marriage”-Media Icon, Bolanle Olukanni Naija on Point:
“Try As Much As Possible To Respect Your Friend’s Marriage”-Media Icon, Bolanle Olukanni


   More Picks
1 "I want someone that compliments me": DJ Cuppy on why she is still single - Legit, 18 hours ago
2 Motorists, passengers attack armed robbers with stones on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway - Vanguard News, 14 hours ago
3 Fayemi approves dissolution of boards, drops advisers, others - The Punch, 19 hours ago
4 40,000 PVCs yet to be collected in Atiku's home state — INEC - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
5 'If the Vagabonds in power remain indifferent, Nigeria will certainly become a combination of Afghanistan Venezuela, Somalia and Lebanon - CharlyBoy - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
6 CAF President To Officially Launch Africa Super League - The Will, 14 hours ago
7 Watch Real Madrid's Training Session Ahead of Frankfurt Clash - Not Just OK, 14 hours ago
8 2023: Peter Obi meets U.S. Consul-General, William Stevens, discusses new Nigeria - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
9 Ikoyi Building Collapse: Regulatory Bodies Neglected Best Practices, Says Coroner - Channels Television, 15 hours ago
10 Aregbesola wants EFCC to identify passports processing racketeers in Immigration - News Wire NGR, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info