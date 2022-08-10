Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


C’Wealth Games: Team Nigeria’s Athletes Return Home To Heroic Welcome
Leadership  - The first batch of record-breaking Team Nigeria’s athletes that won 12 gold, nine silver and 14 bronze medals at the just-concluded Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, has arrived the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, in the early hours of ...

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

#2022CWG: FG Gives Team Nigeria Heroic Welcome Complete Sports:
#2022CWG: FG Gives Team Nigeria Heroic Welcome
2022 CWG: Team Nigeria gets heroic welcome on return from Birmingham Daily Post:
2022 CWG: Team Nigeria gets heroic welcome on return from Birmingham
The Cable:
CWG: Team Nigeria gets heroic welcome in Abuja
2022CWG: FG Gives Team Nigeria Heroic Welcome TV360 Nigeria:
2022CWG: FG Gives Team Nigeria Heroic Welcome
2022 CWG: Team Nigeria gets heroic welcome on return from Birmingham Nigerian Eye:
2022 CWG: Team Nigeria gets heroic welcome on return from Birmingham


   More Picks
1 "I want someone that compliments me": DJ Cuppy on why she is still single - Legit, 18 hours ago
2 Motorists, passengers attack armed robbers with stones on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway - Vanguard News, 14 hours ago
3 Fayemi approves dissolution of boards, drops advisers, others - The Punch, 19 hours ago
4 40,000 PVCs yet to be collected in Atiku's home state — INEC - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
5 'If the Vagabonds in power remain indifferent, Nigeria will certainly become a combination of Afghanistan Venezuela, Somalia and Lebanon - CharlyBoy - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
6 CAF President To Officially Launch Africa Super League - The Will, 14 hours ago
7 Watch Real Madrid's Training Session Ahead of Frankfurt Clash - Not Just OK, 14 hours ago
8 2023: Peter Obi meets U.S. Consul-General, William Stevens, discusses new Nigeria - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
9 Ikoyi Building Collapse: Regulatory Bodies Neglected Best Practices, Says Coroner - Channels Television, 15 hours ago
10 Aregbesola wants EFCC to identify passports processing racketeers in Immigration - News Wire NGR, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info