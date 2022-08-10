BBNaija: Christy O reveals housemate that will win N100 million grand prize Daily Post - Christy O, evicted Big Brother Naija, BBNaija Season 7 housemate, has revealed who she would like to win the ‘level up’ edition. Christy O in her post-eviction interview told Ebuka Obi-Uchendu that she would like Phyna to emerge winner.



News Credibility Score: 99%