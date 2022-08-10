Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


BBNaija: Christy O reveals housemate that will win N100 million grand prize
Daily Post  - Christy O, evicted Big Brother Naija, BBNaija Season 7 housemate, has revealed who she would like to win the ‘level up’ edition. Christy O in her post-eviction interview told Ebuka Obi-Uchendu that she would like Phyna to emerge winner.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

BBNaija: Beauty Identifies Five Housemates To Win N100m Grand Prize Tori News:
BBNaija: Beauty Identifies Five Housemates To Win N100m Grand Prize
BBNaija: Christy O Reveals Housemate That Will Win Independent:
BBNaija: Christy O Reveals Housemate That Will Win
#BBNaija: Christy O reveals housemate that will win N100 million grand prize Nigerian Eye:
#BBNaija: Christy O reveals housemate that will win N100 million grand prize
BBNaija: Christy O reveals the winner of the N100 million grand prize GL Trends:
BBNaija: Christy O reveals the winner of the N100 million grand prize
BBNaija: Beauty Reveals Five Possible Housemates To Win N100m Grand Prize Anaedo Online:
BBNaija: Beauty Reveals Five Possible Housemates To Win N100m Grand Prize
BBNaija S7: Days After Her Eviction, Christy O Predicts Housemate That Will Win N100 Million Grand Prize Naija News:
BBNaija S7: Days After Her Eviction, Christy O Predicts Housemate That Will Win N100 Million Grand Prize


   More Picks
1 "I want someone that compliments me": DJ Cuppy on why she is still single - Legit, 18 hours ago
2 Motorists, passengers attack armed robbers with stones on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway - Vanguard News, 14 hours ago
3 Fayemi approves dissolution of boards, drops advisers, others - The Punch, 19 hours ago
4 40,000 PVCs yet to be collected in Atiku's home state — INEC - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
5 'If the Vagabonds in power remain indifferent, Nigeria will certainly become a combination of Afghanistan Venezuela, Somalia and Lebanon - CharlyBoy - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
6 CAF President To Officially Launch Africa Super League - The Will, 14 hours ago
7 Watch Real Madrid's Training Session Ahead of Frankfurt Clash - Not Just OK, 14 hours ago
8 2023: Peter Obi meets U.S. Consul-General, William Stevens, discusses new Nigeria - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
9 Ikoyi Building Collapse: Regulatory Bodies Neglected Best Practices, Says Coroner - Channels Television, 15 hours ago
10 Aregbesola wants EFCC to identify passports processing racketeers in Immigration - News Wire NGR, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info