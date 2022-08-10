Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Diri bars Bayelsa LG Chairmen from residing outside their councils
Daily Trust  - Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has ordered all incoming local government chairmen in the state to reside in their council headquarters to enable them perform effectively.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Diri directs council chairmen to reside in their communities The Guardian:
Diri directs council chairmen to reside in their communities
Bayelsa Gov bars council chairmen from residing outside their LGAs Pulse Nigeria:
Bayelsa Gov bars council chairmen from residing outside their LGAs
Gov. Diri Directs New LG Chairmen To Reside In Headquarters Prompt News:
Gov. Diri Directs New LG Chairmen To Reside In Headquarters
Diri Directs Council Chairmen To Reside In Their Communities The Street Journal:
Diri Directs Council Chairmen To Reside In Their Communities


   More Picks
1 "I want someone that compliments me": DJ Cuppy on why she is still single - Legit, 18 hours ago
2 Motorists, passengers attack armed robbers with stones on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway - Vanguard News, 14 hours ago
3 Fayemi approves dissolution of boards, drops advisers, others - The Punch, 19 hours ago
4 40,000 PVCs yet to be collected in Atiku's home state — INEC - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
5 'If the Vagabonds in power remain indifferent, Nigeria will certainly become a combination of Afghanistan Venezuela, Somalia and Lebanon - CharlyBoy - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
6 CAF President To Officially Launch Africa Super League - The Will, 14 hours ago
7 Watch Real Madrid's Training Session Ahead of Frankfurt Clash - Not Just OK, 14 hours ago
8 2023: Peter Obi meets U.S. Consul-General, William Stevens, discusses new Nigeria - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
9 Ikoyi Building Collapse: Regulatory Bodies Neglected Best Practices, Says Coroner - Channels Television, 15 hours ago
10 Aregbesola wants EFCC to identify passports processing racketeers in Immigration - News Wire NGR, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info