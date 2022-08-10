Alleged N109.4bn fraud: Nigerian High Court Revokes Bail Granted Ex-Accountant General, Idris’ Co-defendant Sahara Reporters - A Federal Capital Territory, FCT, High Court sitting in Maitama has revoked the bail granted to Mohammed Usman, the third defendant in the 14-count money laundering charge filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, against former ...



News Credibility Score: 99%