2022 Qatar World Cup Set To Start Earlier Than Planned
News photo Sahara Reporters  - The Qatar World Cup 2022 is set to start a day earlier than scheduled, allowing the host nation to play the opening game of the tournament following the opening ceremony.

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

