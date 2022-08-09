Nigerian Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Arrests 31 Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Enugu Sahara Reporters - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has announced that its operatives on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, arrested 31 suspected internet fraudsters in Enugu. The suspects were arrested from their hideout at Meniru Agbani Road and Diamond ...



News Credibility Score: 99%