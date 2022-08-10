Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Umahi tasks ASUU to end strike, says Presidency cannot borrow to meet union's demand
Daily Post  - The governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi on Wednesday, asked the leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, to end the lover five

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Federal Govt Can Leadership:
Federal Govt Can't Borrow N1.1trn To Meet ASUU Demands – Umahi
Strike: There Vanguard News:
Strike: There's no way FG can borrow N1.1trn to meet ASUU's demands — Umahi
Government will not borrow N1.1 trillion to meet ASUU’s demand, says Umahi The Guardian:
Government will not borrow N1.1 trillion to meet ASUU’s demand, says Umahi
"There’s no way FG can borrow N1.1trn to meet ASUU’s demands" – Umahi Yaba Left Online:
"There’s no way FG can borrow N1.1trn to meet ASUU’s demands" – Umahi
Nigeria Can’t Borrow N1.1 Trillion To Meet ASUU’s Demand – Umahi Igbere TV News:
Nigeria Can’t Borrow N1.1 Trillion To Meet ASUU’s Demand – Umahi
Umahi tasks ASUU to end strike, says Presidency cannot borrow to meet union’s demand Nigerian Eye:
Umahi tasks ASUU to end strike, says Presidency cannot borrow to meet union’s demand
Why FG can’t borrow N1.1 trillion to meet ASUU’s demand – Umahi National Accord:
Why FG can’t borrow N1.1 trillion to meet ASUU’s demand – Umahi
Dave Umahi Says FG Cannot Borrow N1.1trillion To Meet ASUU Demands News Break:
Dave Umahi Says FG Cannot Borrow N1.1trillion To Meet ASUU Demands
Government Will Not Borrow N1.1 Trillion To Meet ASUU’s Demand, Says Umahi The Street Journal:
Government Will Not Borrow N1.1 Trillion To Meet ASUU’s Demand, Says Umahi
Nigeria Can’t Borrow N1.1 Trillion To Meet ASUU’s Demand – Umahi Screen Gist:
Nigeria Can’t Borrow N1.1 Trillion To Meet ASUU’s Demand – Umahi


   More Picks
1 'If the Vagabonds in power remain indifferent, Nigeria will certainly become a combination of Afghanistan Venezuela, Somalia and Lebanon - CharlyBoy - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 NAF Airstrike Kill Terrorist Kingpin, Alhaji Shanono, 17 Others In Kaduna - Leadership, 21 hours ago
3 Buhari Reverses Approval Of Seplat Energy, Mobil Producing Oil Deal – Presidency - Channels Television, 3 hours ago
4 Promoter admits he lied about Kizz Daniel not performing because of gold chain - Legit, 4 hours ago
5 Lagos residents to pay more for waste management — LAWMA - Vanguard News, 15 hours ago
6 Mercy Chinwo drops beautiful new photos as she counts down to wedding day - Legit, 2 hours ago
7 Umahi tasks ASUU to end strike, says Presidency cannot borrow to meet union's demand - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
8 2022 Qatar World Cup Set To Start Earlier Than Planned - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
9 12-year-old kills Nigerian mother in US, blames intruder - The Punch, 13 hours ago
10 Ned Nwoko and Regina Daniels reveal their second son's name as they hold naming ceremony in Jordan - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info