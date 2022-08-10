Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Umahi tasks ASUU to end strike, says Presidency cannot borrow to meet union's demand
Daily Post
- The governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi on Wednesday, asked the leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, to end the lover five
21 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Leadership:
Federal Govt Can't Borrow N1.1trn To Meet ASUU Demands – Umahi
Vanguard News:
Strike: There's no way FG can borrow N1.1trn to meet ASUU's demands — Umahi
The Guardian:
Government will not borrow N1.1 trillion to meet ASUU’s demand, says Umahi
Yaba Left Online:
"There’s no way FG can borrow N1.1trn to meet ASUU’s demands" – Umahi
Igbere TV News:
Nigeria Can’t Borrow N1.1 Trillion To Meet ASUU’s Demand – Umahi
Nigerian Eye:
Umahi tasks ASUU to end strike, says Presidency cannot borrow to meet union’s demand
National Accord:
Why FG can’t borrow N1.1 trillion to meet ASUU’s demand – Umahi
News Break:
Dave Umahi Says FG Cannot Borrow N1.1trillion To Meet ASUU Demands
The Street Journal:
Government Will Not Borrow N1.1 Trillion To Meet ASUU’s Demand, Says Umahi
Screen Gist:
Nigeria Can’t Borrow N1.1 Trillion To Meet ASUU’s Demand – Umahi
