News at a Glance
We'll make your VP ambition mirage - IPOB threatens Okowa
Daily Post
- The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has threatened the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa, over the alleged secret
20 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Killings: IPOB threatens Okowa's VP ambition
Peoples Daily:
We’ll make your VP ambition mirage – IPOB threatens Okowa
The Trent:
IPOB Threatens Gov Okowa’s VP Ambition Over Killings In Delta
Ripples Nigeria:
IPOB threatens to work against Okowa’s VP aspiration over alleged killing of Igbos in Delta
Nigerian Eye:
We’ll make your VP ambition mirage – IPOB threatens Okowa
More Picks
1
'If the Vagabonds in power remain indifferent, Nigeria will certainly become a combination of Afghanistan Venezuela, Somalia and Lebanon - CharlyBoy -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
2
NAF Airstrike Kill Terrorist Kingpin, Alhaji Shanono, 17 Others In Kaduna -
Leadership,
21 hours ago
3
Buhari Reverses Approval Of Seplat Energy, Mobil Producing Oil Deal – Presidency -
Channels Television,
3 hours ago
4
Promoter admits he lied about Kizz Daniel not performing because of gold chain -
Legit,
4 hours ago
5
Lagos residents to pay more for waste management — LAWMA -
Vanguard News,
15 hours ago
6
Mercy Chinwo drops beautiful new photos as she counts down to wedding day -
Legit,
3 hours ago
7
Umahi tasks ASUU to end strike, says Presidency cannot borrow to meet union's demand -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
8
2022 Qatar World Cup Set To Start Earlier Than Planned -
Sahara Reporters,
21 hours ago
9
12-year-old kills Nigerian mother in US, blames intruder -
The Punch,
13 hours ago
10
Ned Nwoko and Regina Daniels reveal their second son's name as they hold naming ceremony in Jordan -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
