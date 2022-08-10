Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Check out the reaction of veteran actor Olaiya Igwe after MC Oluomo gave him a new Benz
News photo Legit  - Popular Nigerian actor Ebun Oloyede aka Olaiya Igwe could not contain his joy after former NURTW chairman Mc Oluomo gifted him a new Benz. Read more on Legit.ng

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

VIDEO: MC Oluomo gifts actor Olaiya Igwe new Mercedes Benz The Nation:
VIDEO: MC Oluomo gifts actor Olaiya Igwe new Mercedes Benz
Actor Olaiya Igwe prostrates as MC Oluomo gifts him a benz (video) Linda Ikeji Blog:
Actor Olaiya Igwe prostrates as MC Oluomo gifts him a benz (video)
VIDEO: MC Oluomo surprises Nollywood actor, Olaiya Igwe with a new Benz as gift. News Wire NGR:
VIDEO: MC Oluomo surprises Nollywood actor, Olaiya Igwe with a new Benz as gift.
Actor Olaiya Igwe prostrates as MC Oluomo gifts him a benz (video) Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Actor Olaiya Igwe prostrates as MC Oluomo gifts him a benz (video)
Mc Oluomo surprises Actor Olaiya Igwe with a Benz Gist Reel:
Mc Oluomo surprises Actor Olaiya Igwe with a Benz
MC Oluomo Gifts Actor Olaiya Igwe A Benz | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
MC Oluomo Gifts Actor Olaiya Igwe A Benz | Ladun Liadi's Blog


   More Picks
1 'If the Vagabonds in power remain indifferent, Nigeria will certainly become a combination of Afghanistan Venezuela, Somalia and Lebanon - CharlyBoy - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 NAF Airstrike Kill Terrorist Kingpin, Alhaji Shanono, 17 Others In Kaduna - Leadership, 21 hours ago
3 Buhari Reverses Approval Of Seplat Energy, Mobil Producing Oil Deal – Presidency - Channels Television, 3 hours ago
4 Promoter admits he lied about Kizz Daniel not performing because of gold chain - Legit, 4 hours ago
5 Lagos residents to pay more for waste management — LAWMA - Vanguard News, 15 hours ago
6 Mercy Chinwo drops beautiful new photos as she counts down to wedding day - Legit, 3 hours ago
7 Umahi tasks ASUU to end strike, says Presidency cannot borrow to meet union's demand - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
8 2022 Qatar World Cup Set To Start Earlier Than Planned - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
9 12-year-old kills Nigerian mother in US, blames intruder - The Punch, 13 hours ago
10 Ned Nwoko and Regina Daniels reveal their second son's name as they hold naming ceremony in Jordan - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info