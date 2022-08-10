Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Bawa honours winners of 2021 EFCC Essay Competition
News photo Premium Times  - The three winners were among the over 5,000 who submitted entries for 2021 EFCC Essay Competition.

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

EFCC:
Bawa Honours Winners of 2021 EFCC Essay Competition …Tasks Awardees to be good Ambassadors The Executive Chairman of the EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at the Commission's headquarters in Abuja...
Bawa honours winners of 2021 EFCC Essay Competition Chido Onumah Blog:
Bawa honours winners of 2021 EFCC Essay Competition
247 U Reports:
Bawa Honours Winners of 2021 EFCC Essay Competition
National Daily:
Bawa honours winners of 2021 EFCC Essay Competition


   More Picks
1 'If the Vagabonds in power remain indifferent, Nigeria will certainly become a combination of Afghanistan Venezuela, Somalia and Lebanon - CharlyBoy - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 NAF Airstrike Kill Terrorist Kingpin, Alhaji Shanono, 17 Others In Kaduna - Leadership, 21 hours ago
3 Buhari Reverses Approval Of Seplat Energy, Mobil Producing Oil Deal – Presidency - Channels Television, 3 hours ago
4 Promoter admits he lied about Kizz Daniel not performing because of gold chain - Legit, 4 hours ago
5 Lagos residents to pay more for waste management — LAWMA - Vanguard News, 15 hours ago
6 Mercy Chinwo drops beautiful new photos as she counts down to wedding day - Legit, 3 hours ago
7 Umahi tasks ASUU to end strike, says Presidency cannot borrow to meet union's demand - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
8 2022 Qatar World Cup Set To Start Earlier Than Planned - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
9 12-year-old kills Nigerian mother in US, blames intruder - The Punch, 13 hours ago
10 Ned Nwoko and Regina Daniels reveal their second son's name as they hold naming ceremony in Jordan - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info