Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


‘No Soldier was shot’ – Nigerian Police Break Silence After Soldiers Beat Policeman To Death In Lagos
The Trent  - The Lagos State Police Command has dared 81 Division of the Nigerian Army to show proof that any soldier was shot during a clash between some cops and army personnel last week.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Lagos attack: Cops didn The Punch:
Lagos attack: Cops didn't shoot soldiers, police insist
No Soldier Was Shot At By Policemen – Lagos Police Command Naija Loaded:
No Soldier Was Shot At By Policemen – Lagos Police Command
Policeman beaten to death in Lagos fired shot at soldier – Ex-GOC The News Guru:
Policeman beaten to death in Lagos fired shot at soldier – Ex-GOC
We didn Pulse Nigeria:
We didn't shoot any soldier during attack on police officers - Lagos police
How Soldiers killed Policeman, injured another in Lagos — Ex-GOC The Eagle Online:
How Soldiers killed Policeman, injured another in Lagos — Ex-GOC
No soldier shot at during attack on police officers – Lagos PPRO Prompt News:
No soldier shot at during attack on police officers – Lagos PPRO
No soldier shot at during attack on police officers – Lagos PPRO — NEWSVERGE News Verge:
No soldier shot at during attack on police officers – Lagos PPRO — NEWSVERGE
No Soldier Shot at During Attack on Police Officers – Lagos PPRO NPO Reports:
No Soldier Shot at During Attack on Police Officers – Lagos PPRO


   More Picks
1 "I want someone that compliments me": DJ Cuppy on why she is still single - Legit, 18 hours ago
2 Motorists, passengers attack armed robbers with stones on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway - Vanguard News, 14 hours ago
3 Fayemi approves dissolution of boards, drops advisers, others - The Punch, 19 hours ago
4 40,000 PVCs yet to be collected in Atiku's home state — INEC - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
5 'If the Vagabonds in power remain indifferent, Nigeria will certainly become a combination of Afghanistan Venezuela, Somalia and Lebanon - CharlyBoy - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
6 CAF President To Officially Launch Africa Super League - The Will, 14 hours ago
7 Watch Real Madrid's Training Session Ahead of Frankfurt Clash - Not Just OK, 14 hours ago
8 2023: Peter Obi meets U.S. Consul-General, William Stevens, discusses new Nigeria - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
9 Ikoyi Building Collapse: Regulatory Bodies Neglected Best Practices, Says Coroner - Channels Television, 15 hours ago
10 Aregbesola wants EFCC to identify passports processing racketeers in Immigration - News Wire NGR, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info