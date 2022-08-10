Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Flooding: Lagos Government Constructing 1.2km Drainage Diversion – Sanwo-Olu
News photo The Street Journal  - Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Wednesday said the state government is constructing a new 1.2 kilometer drainage diversion in the Ilubirin area of the state.

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Flooding: Lagos government constructing 1.2km drainage diversion – Sanwo-Olu The Guardian:
Flooding: Lagos government constructing 1.2km drainage diversion – Sanwo-Olu
Lagos govt constructing 1.2km drainage diversion to tackle flooding, says Sanwo-olu Premium Times:
Lagos govt constructing 1.2km drainage diversion to tackle flooding, says Sanwo-olu
Flooding: Lagos govt. constructing 1.2km drainage diversion – Sanwo-Olu — NEWSVERGE News Verge:
Flooding: Lagos govt. constructing 1.2km drainage diversion – Sanwo-Olu — NEWSVERGE
Flooding: Lagos govt. constructing 1.2km drainage diversion – Sanwo-Olu Prompt News:
Flooding: Lagos govt. constructing 1.2km drainage diversion – Sanwo-Olu
Flooding: Lagos govt constructing 1.2km drainage diversion – Sanwo-Olu Pulse Nigeria:
Flooding: Lagos govt constructing 1.2km drainage diversion – Sanwo-Olu


   More Picks
1 'If the Vagabonds in power remain indifferent, Nigeria will certainly become a combination of Afghanistan Venezuela, Somalia and Lebanon - CharlyBoy - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 NAF Airstrike Kill Terrorist Kingpin, Alhaji Shanono, 17 Others In Kaduna - Leadership, 21 hours ago
3 Buhari Reverses Approval Of Seplat Energy, Mobil Producing Oil Deal – Presidency - Channels Television, 3 hours ago
4 Promoter admits he lied about Kizz Daniel not performing because of gold chain - Legit, 4 hours ago
5 Lagos residents to pay more for waste management — LAWMA - Vanguard News, 15 hours ago
6 Mercy Chinwo drops beautiful new photos as she counts down to wedding day - Legit, 3 hours ago
7 Umahi tasks ASUU to end strike, says Presidency cannot borrow to meet union's demand - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
8 2022 Qatar World Cup Set To Start Earlier Than Planned - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
9 12-year-old kills Nigerian mother in US, blames intruder - The Punch, 13 hours ago
10 Ned Nwoko and Regina Daniels reveal their second son's name as they hold naming ceremony in Jordan - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info