Big Brother Naija housemate, Kess, loses child 3 days after show started

Big Brother Naija housemate, Kess, loses child 3 days after show started



The family of Big Brother Naija season 7 housemate, Kess Adjekpovu, has announced that the 28-year-old reality TV personality lost his son on July ... Nigerian Tribune - Tribune OnlineBig Brother Naija housemate, Kess, loses child 3 days after show startedThe family of Big Brother Naija season 7 housemate, Kess Adjekpovu, has announced that the 28-year-old reality TV personality lost his son on July ...



News Credibility Score: 99%