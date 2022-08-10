Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Owo Massacre: Akeredolu disagrees with CDS over Kuje prison escapee, Idris Ojo
News photo Nigerian Eye  -   Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, the Governor of Ondo State has clarified the situation surrounding the arrest of Idris Ojo, who was one of those al...

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Owo massacre: Akeredolu disagrees with CDS over arrest of suspected killer, Idris Ojo Vanguard News:
Owo massacre: Akeredolu disagrees with CDS over arrest of suspected killer, Idris Ojo
Akeredolu Clears Air on Arrest of Kuje Prison Escapee, Idris Ojo Fidelis David The Ondo State Governor, Mr. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), yesterday cleared the air over the announcement of Mr. Idris Ojo, who was arr This Day:
Akeredolu Clears Air on Arrest of Kuje Prison Escapee, Idris Ojo Fidelis David The Ondo State Governor, Mr. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), yesterday cleared the air over the announcement of Mr. Idris Ojo, who was arr
Akeredolu clears air on arrest of Kuje prison escapee, Idris Ojo Politics Nigeria:
Akeredolu clears air on arrest of Kuje prison escapee, Idris Ojo
Owo Massacre: Gov. Akeredolu Clears Air On Arrest Of Kuje Prison Escapee, Idris Ojo Edujandon:
Owo Massacre: Gov. Akeredolu Clears Air On Arrest Of Kuje Prison Escapee, Idris Ojo
Owo attack: Akeredolu clears air on arrest of Kuje prison escapee, Idris Ojo - Kemi Filani News Kemi Filani Blog:
Owo attack: Akeredolu clears air on arrest of Kuje prison escapee, Idris Ojo - Kemi Filani News


   More Picks
1 'If the Vagabonds in power remain indifferent, Nigeria will certainly become a combination of Afghanistan Venezuela, Somalia and Lebanon - CharlyBoy - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 NAF Airstrike Kill Terrorist Kingpin, Alhaji Shanono, 17 Others In Kaduna - Leadership, 21 hours ago
3 Buhari Reverses Approval Of Seplat Energy, Mobil Producing Oil Deal – Presidency - Channels Television, 3 hours ago
4 Promoter admits he lied about Kizz Daniel not performing because of gold chain - Legit, 4 hours ago
5 Lagos residents to pay more for waste management — LAWMA - Vanguard News, 15 hours ago
6 Mercy Chinwo drops beautiful new photos as she counts down to wedding day - Legit, 3 hours ago
7 Umahi tasks ASUU to end strike, says Presidency cannot borrow to meet union's demand - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
8 2022 Qatar World Cup Set To Start Earlier Than Planned - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
9 12-year-old kills Nigerian mother in US, blames intruder - The Punch, 13 hours ago
10 Ned Nwoko and Regina Daniels reveal their second son's name as they hold naming ceremony in Jordan - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info