Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Lagos residents to pay more for waste management — LAWMA
Vanguard News  - Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) says the authority is proposing a 50 per cent  increase in waste bill  across board for Lagos residents.

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Waste evacuation charge in Lagos may increase by 50% from Oct – LAWMA The Guardian:
Waste evacuation charge in Lagos may increase by 50% from Oct – LAWMA
Waste evacuation charge in Lagos may increase by 50% from Oct – LAWMA – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
Waste evacuation charge in Lagos may increase by 50% from Oct – LAWMA – The Sun Nigeria
LAWMA to increase waste evacuation charges Premium Times:
LAWMA to increase waste evacuation charges
Lagosians to pay more for waste disposal as LAWMA mulls 50% increase from Oct Ripples Nigeria:
Lagosians to pay more for waste disposal as LAWMA mulls 50% increase from Oct
Lagos to increase waste disposal bill by 50% Peoples Gazette:
Lagos to increase waste disposal bill by 50%
Lagos residents to pay more for waste management as cost of diesel increases — LAWMA Pulse Nigeria:
Lagos residents to pay more for waste management as cost of diesel increases — LAWMA
Lagos residents to pay more for waste management as govt increases bill by 50% Daily Nigerian:
Lagos residents to pay more for waste management as govt increases bill by 50%
Lagos Jails 83 For Waste Management Offences News Break:
Lagos Jails 83 For Waste Management Offences
Waste Evacuation Charge In Lagos May Increase By 50% From Oct – LAWMA The Street Journal:
Waste Evacuation Charge In Lagos May Increase By 50% From Oct – LAWMA
Waste evacuation charge in Lagos may increase by 50% from Oct – LAWMA — NEWSVERGE News Verge:
Waste evacuation charge in Lagos may increase by 50% from Oct – LAWMA — NEWSVERGE
LAWMA mulls 50% increase in waste charge from October The Eagle Online:
LAWMA mulls 50% increase in waste charge from October
Amidst Economic Hardship, Lagos Residents Face 50% Increase in Waste Disposal Fees NPO Reports:
Amidst Economic Hardship, Lagos Residents Face 50% Increase in Waste Disposal Fees


   More Picks
1 'If the Vagabonds in power remain indifferent, Nigeria will certainly become a combination of Afghanistan Venezuela, Somalia and Lebanon - CharlyBoy - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 NAF Airstrike Kill Terrorist Kingpin, Alhaji Shanono, 17 Others In Kaduna - Leadership, 21 hours ago
3 Buhari Reverses Approval Of Seplat Energy, Mobil Producing Oil Deal – Presidency - Channels Television, 3 hours ago
4 Promoter admits he lied about Kizz Daniel not performing because of gold chain - Legit, 4 hours ago
5 Lagos residents to pay more for waste management — LAWMA - Vanguard News, 15 hours ago
6 Mercy Chinwo drops beautiful new photos as she counts down to wedding day - Legit, 3 hours ago
7 Umahi tasks ASUU to end strike, says Presidency cannot borrow to meet union's demand - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
8 2022 Qatar World Cup Set To Start Earlier Than Planned - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
9 12-year-old kills Nigerian mother in US, blames intruder - The Punch, 13 hours ago
10 Ned Nwoko and Regina Daniels reveal their second son's name as they hold naming ceremony in Jordan - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info