OnlyFans model Courtney Chenney charged with murdering Nigerian-American boyfriend Christian Obumseli at their Miami apartment Linda Ikeji Blog - 25-year-old OnlyFans and Instagram model, Courtney Clenney is now facing a murder charge in the fatal stabbing of her boyfriend at their Miami high-rise back in April. Clenney who was arrested in Hawaii on Wednesday August 10, is currently awaiting ...



News Credibility Score: 99%